FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#India Market News
January 18, 2018 / 4:16 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Hindustan Unilever hits record high on Q3 profit beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Hindustan Unilever Ltd rises as much as 2.6 pct to 1,406.90 rupees, a record high

** The consumer goods maker posted a 28 pct increase in Q3 profit on Wednesday, beating estimates, underpinned by higher sales from its personal care business

** Gradual recovery in volume growth is underway; combination of rolling price growth and cost efficiencies is driving strong margin expansion - Morgan Stanley

** Headline volume growth over next three quarters will be strong (off a weak base) - analysts add

** Morgan Stanley raises target price to 1,120 rupees from 1,000 rupees; maintains ‘underweight’ rating on stock

** 25 of 40 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 11 “hold” and four “sell”; their median PT is 1,430 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had risen 63 pct in 12 months, compared with a 26 pct gain in the Nifty FMCG index

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.