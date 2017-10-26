FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's housing finance cos fall for 2nd straight session
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
India this week
October 26, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's housing finance cos fall for 2nd straight session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of top housing finance cos fall for second straight session

** Analysts cite worries about increased competition on housing loans from state-run lenders after govt says will inject $32 bln into banks

** “Housing finance companies were growing on back of subdued growth of (state-run) banks and their valuations were jumping because of it,” says A K Prabhakar, Head of Research, IDBI Capital

** “But with the recapitalisation of PSUs, competition will rise with (state banks) still being a major player in this market,” Prabhakar adds

** Housing Development Finance Corp falls as much as 2.3 pct, IndiaBulls Housing Finance Ltd drops as much as 5.5 pct

** PSU bank index down 0.6 pct, having gained nearly 30 pct in the previous session

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
