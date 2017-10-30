BUZZ-India's ICICI Bank reverses losses on asset quality optimism

** ICICI Bank Ltd’s shares rise as much as 1.5 pct, reversing early losses of up to 2 pct

** Q2 profit fell more than expected to 20.58 bln rupees ($316.47 mln), but bad loans remained stable

** Jefferies upgrades stock to ‘buy’, citing “greater comfort” in bad loan additions going forward

** Goldman reiterates ‘buy’ on ‘conviction list’; says India cenbank’s audit of co’s bad loans not completed but unlikely to result in a “major disappointment”

** Nomura expects gradual asset quality stability for ICICI Bank, retains ‘buy’

** Out of 44 analysts covering the stock, 19 rate it ‘strong buy’ and 23 at ‘buy’ while the rest have a ‘hold’ or below ratings ($1 = 65.0300 Indian rupees)