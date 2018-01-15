BUZZ-India's ICICI Bank rises; Morgan Stanley hikes target price on stock

** ICICI Bank Ltd up as much as 4.1 pct at 330.70 rupees - highest since Nov. 17, 2017

** Stock is top percentage gainer on the broader NSE index

** “We believe the share price will rise in absolute terms over the next 60 days” - Morgan Stanley analysts in note; raises target price to 480 rupees from 365 rupees, rating ‘overweight’

** Morgan Stanley sees greater than 50 pct potential returns from owning ICICI Bank stock; adds that ICICI offers best risk-reward in near term

** While the brokerage is positive on Asian banks in 2018, no other large cap bank offers more than 50 pct upside after a strong 2017, analysts add

** 42 of the 45 analysts covering the stock have a “buy” or higher rating, one has “hold” while two rate it at “sell” or lower; median PT is 356.50 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Up to Friday’s close, stock had risen 30.2 pct in 12 months