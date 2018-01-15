FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's ICICI Bank rises; Morgan Stanley hikes target price on stock
Sections
Featured
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
Graphic
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Oil
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Djokovic dismisses talk of boycott over prize money
Australian Open
Djokovic dismisses talk of boycott over prize money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
January 15, 2018 / 4:36 AM / in a day

BUZZ-India's ICICI Bank rises; Morgan Stanley hikes target price on stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** ICICI Bank Ltd up as much as 4.1 pct at 330.70 rupees - highest since Nov. 17, 2017

** Stock is top percentage gainer on the broader NSE index

** “We believe the share price will rise in absolute terms over the next 60 days” - Morgan Stanley analysts in note; raises target price to 480 rupees from 365 rupees, rating ‘overweight’

** Morgan Stanley sees greater than 50 pct potential returns from owning ICICI Bank stock; adds that ICICI offers best risk-reward in near term

** While the brokerage is positive on Asian banks in 2018, no other large cap bank offers more than 50 pct upside after a strong 2017, analysts add

** 42 of the 45 analysts covering the stock have a “buy” or higher rating, one has “hold” while two rate it at “sell” or lower; median PT is 356.50 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Up to Friday’s close, stock had risen 30.2 pct in 12 months

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.