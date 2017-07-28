FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Idea Cellular falls, posts third straight quarterly loss
#India Market News
July 28, 2017 / 4:13 AM / 13 days ago

BUZZ-India's Idea Cellular falls, posts third straight quarterly loss

1 Min Read

** Shares of Idea Cellular Ltd fall as much as 5.6 pct to 87.55 rupees, to their lowest since July 18

** The country's third-biggest cellphone carrier posted its third straight quarterly loss on Thursday, hit by the price war wrought by new entrant Reliance Jio

** The decline in revenue was similar in magnitude to what was seen with Bharti Airtel, both a result of reacting to Jio's aggressive offers - Bernstein analysts write

** Reliance Jio has shaken India's telecoms industry since it was launched last year by offering months of free services and sharply discounted plans, battering the fortunes of established rivals

** UBS says potential synergies from Idea's planned merger with Vodafone's India unit already priced in the stock, maintains "neutral" rating

