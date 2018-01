** Shares of Idea Cellular Ltd slip as much as 3 pct to 101.45 rupees

** Telecom carrier said on Monday it would consider raising funds via preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement or rights issue bit.ly/2Ct2F0i

** Analysts say there are concerns that the value of shares held by existing shareholders would be diluted due to fund raising

** Up to Monday’s close, stock had risen 41.1 pct in past 12 months