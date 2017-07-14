BUZZ-India's Infosys gains as qtrly profit beats

** Shares of software services provider Infosys rise as much as 3.1 pct to 1,006.85 rupees in morning trade

** India's second-biggest software services exporter beats profit expectations in Q1

** Company maintains FY revenue growth guidance at 6.5-8.5 pct in constant currency terms

** Margin and revenue guidance "can be termed as a positive, especially in the current environment," said Apurva Prasad, analyst, HDFC Securities

** Q1 consolidated profit up 1.4 pct to 34.83 billion rupees ($540.4 million)

** Rival Tata Consultancy Services shares fell as much as 2.9 pct after posting a fall in consolidated Q1 profit on Thursday ($1 = 64.4525 Indian rupees)