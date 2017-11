** Infosys Ltd falls as much as 2.4 pct to 921.3 rupees, is top pct loser on the NSE index

** Shares of India’s second-biggest software services exporter start trading ex-dividend on Tuesday

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss since Sept 4, weighs on Nifty IT index, pulling it down as much as 0.68 pct

** Stock down about 7 pct this year up to Monday’s close