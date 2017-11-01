FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's InterGlobe Aviation rises on stellar Q2
November 1, 2017 / 5:17 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's InterGlobe Aviation rises on stellar Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** InterGlobe Aviation Ltd rises as much as 4.1 pct to highest since Aug 17

** The Owner of India’s biggest airline IndiGo said Q2 profit quadrupled to 5.52 bln rupees ($85.47 mln), helped by compensation from Pratt & Whitney and Airbus on aircraft groundings and delivery delays

** Revenue per available seat km - a measure of its operating earnings - rises about 13 pct to 3.52 rupees

** Elara Capital analysts expect IndiGo’s domestic market share to rise to 43 pct from current 40 pct by FY20

** Ten out of 16 brokerages rate stock at “buy” or higher, four “hold” and two rate at “sell”; median PT 1,350 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data ($1 = 64.5825 Indian rupees)

