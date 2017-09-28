BUZZ-India's IOC & GAIL slump; ONGC may sell stakes

** Shares of Indian Oil Corp Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd fell as much as 5.35 pct and 3.16 pct, respectively

** IOC was the top pct loser on the NSE index, hitting its lowest level since Aug. 3

** Explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd may consider selling its stake in other state-owned firms to partly fund its Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd acquisition, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said on Wednesday ** ONGC owns a near 14 pct stake in Indian Oil Corp & a near 5 pct stake in GAIL ** Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd tanked as much as 4.89 pct, on track for fourth session of loss in five