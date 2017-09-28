FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's IOC & GAIL slump; ONGC may sell stakes
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
#India Market News
September 28, 2017 / 4:21 AM / 20 days ago

BUZZ-India's IOC & GAIL slump; ONGC may sell stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Indian Oil Corp Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd fell as much as 5.35 pct and 3.16 pct, respectively

** IOC was the top pct loser on the NSE index, hitting its lowest level since Aug. 3

** Explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd may consider selling its stake in other state-owned firms to partly fund its Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd acquisition, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said on Wednesday ** ONGC owns a near 14 pct stake in Indian Oil Corp & a near 5 pct stake in GAIL ** Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd tanked as much as 4.89 pct, on track for fourth session of loss in five

