BUZZ-India's IT stocks up; NASSCOM FY rev guidance seen as positive

** Nifty IT index rises as much as 1.3 pct in second consecutive session of gains

** Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies up about 2 pct; top pct gainers on NSE index

** Wipro Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd up about 1 pct each

** India’s software services exports to see revenue growth of 7-9 pct in constant currency terms in FY19, lobby group NASSCOM forecast on Tuesday

** Improved guidance consistent with recent commentary from IT cos, reaffirms “our view that the trough is behind us in the near term,” Goldman Sachs analysts write in a note

** Macquarie analysts expect FY19 to be marginally better than FY18 for revenue growth for large-cap Indian IT cos