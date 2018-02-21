FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
India Market News
February 21, 2018 / 4:42 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's IT stocks up; NASSCOM FY rev guidance seen as positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Nifty IT index rises as much as 1.3 pct in second consecutive session of gains

** Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies up about 2 pct; top pct gainers on NSE index

** Wipro Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd up about 1 pct each

** India’s software services exports to see revenue growth of 7-9 pct in constant currency terms in FY19, lobby group NASSCOM forecast on Tuesday

** Improved guidance consistent with recent commentary from IT cos, reaffirms “our view that the trough is behind us in the near term,” Goldman Sachs analysts write in a note

** Macquarie analysts expect FY19 to be marginally better than FY18 for revenue growth for large-cap Indian IT cos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.