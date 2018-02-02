FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 4:35 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's ITC jumps; tax on cigarettes unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of ITC Ltd jump as much as 3.7 pct to 285.6 rupees in a sliding Mumbai market

** Stock helps Nifty FMCG index gain over 1.1 pct

** Cigarette manufacturer Godfrey Phillips India Ltd also gains as much as 3.2 pct

** Budget 2018 left tax structure for cigarettes unchanged - Edelweiss Securities

** Though we do not rule out a GST cess hike during FY19, ITC might get away with lower tax increase in FY19 compared to last the 5-6 years - Jefferies

** ITC shares had slid over 3 percent in the four sessions before India unveiled its 2018/19 budget on Thursday

