3 days ago
BUZZ-India's J Kumar Infra, Prakash Inds fall as trading resumes
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
#India Market News
August 11, 2017 / 4:30 AM / 3 days ago

BUZZ-India's J Kumar Infra, Prakash Inds fall as trading resumes

1 Min Read

** Shares OF J Kumar Infraprojects and Prakash Industries resumed trade on Friday after India's Securities Appellate Tribunal stayed SEBI order on trading curbs

** Shares of J Kumar and Prakash shed as much as 20 pct each, posting their biggest intraday pct drop since August 2016 and September 2003, respectively

** India imposed trading restrictions on 162 listed firms identified as shell companies; restrictions included limiting trading in companies affected to once a month and curbs in the trading of shares held my promoters and directors

