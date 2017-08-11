FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's J Kumar Infra, Prakash Inds fall as trading resumes
#India Market News
August 11, 2017 / 4:30 AM / 2 months ago

BUZZ-India's J Kumar Infra, Prakash Inds fall as trading resumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares OF J Kumar Infraprojects and Prakash Industries resumed trade on Friday after India’s Securities Appellate Tribunal stayed SEBI order on trading curbs

** Shares of J Kumar and Prakash shed as much as 20 pct each, posting their biggest intraday pct drop since August 2016 and September 2003, respectively

** India imposed trading restrictions on 162 listed firms identified as shell companies; restrictions included limiting trading in companies affected to once a month and curbs in the trading of shares held my promoters and directors

