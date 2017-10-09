BUZZ-India's Jaiprakash Associates hits 3-wk high on debt restructuring

** Jaiprakash Associates Ltd rises as much as 2.8 pct in early trade, hits highest since Sept 18

** Co on Saturday approved transfer of certain assets and liabilities, including debt worth over 118.34 bln rupees ($1.81 billion), to unit Jaypee Infrastructure Development (bit.ly/2hZN67J)

** Move forms part of efforts to cut overall debt

** Demerger scheme does not include any cash consideration, Jaiprakash Associates says

** Stock has gained nearly 150 pct this year so far, up to Friday’s close ($1 = 65.3200 Indian rupees)