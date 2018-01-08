FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Jindal Steel and Power hits over 3-yr high on report of fund raising
Sections
Featured
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Technology
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Sports
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
Editor's picks
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
January 8, 2018 / 10:20 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Jindal Steel and Power hits over 3-yr high on report of fund raising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd jumps as much as 13.2 pct to 270.60 rupees, its highest since Aug 2014, before closing up 7.3 pct

** Co to raise 10 bln rupees ($157.7 mln) via QIP in Feb, the Hindu Business Line daily reports citing a PTI news agency bit.ly/2qEHqE7

** Co also plans to raise up to 20 bln rupees by listing its Oman business on an overseas exchange, the report says

** It’s merely an intent of co to raise funds via QIP and that it has not initiated the process, co clarifies in an exchange filing

** Co one of the most indebted steel companies in India with a consolidated net debt of around 450 bln rupees as of Sept 2017

** Over 38 mln shares traded versus 30-day avg volume of 8.8 mln

** Stock up 16.6 pct this year as of Friday ($1 = 63.4025 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.