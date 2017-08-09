FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Jindal Steel and Power rises on smaller-than-expected June-qtr loss
August 9, 2017 / 4:30 AM / 5 days ago

BUZZ-India's Jindal Steel and Power rises on smaller-than-expected June-qtr loss

1 Min Read

** Jindal Steel and Power's shares gain as much as 2.3 pct at 142.70 rupees

** Steelmaker posted a smaller-than-expected June-qtr loss of 3.87 bln rupees ($60.7 mln), boosted by higher revenue from its iron and steel business

** Revenue from iron and steel segment up about 26 pct to 47.13 bln rupees, company said on Tuesday

** Motilal Oswal analysts said company would benefit from improvement in underlying drivers - higher coking coal prices, domestic coal supply, pellet export prices, and domestic long product prices

** Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 10 rate it "buy" or higher, while five rate it "hold" ($1 = 63.7725 Indian rupees)

