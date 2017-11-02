FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's JSW Energy falls; competition remains a concern - analysts
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
November 2, 2017 / 4:49 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's JSW Energy falls; competition remains a concern - analysts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** India’s JSW Energy Ltd drops as much as 4.7 pct to 81.4 rupees

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss since Sept 27

** Co posts higher-than-expected 37 pct jump in Q2 consol profit on Wednesday, but analysts warn JSW will face rising competition from renewable players

** Competition from solar energy players among other factors implies low visibility for new coal-based power-purchase agreements - Morgan Stanley

** Morgan Stanley maintains “underweight” rating, PT 50 rupees

** Eleven of 21 analysts covering stock rate it “sell” or lower, 8 “hold” and 2 “buy” or stronger; median PT 66 rupees - Thomson Reuters

** Stock had gained about 40 pct this year up to Wednesday’s close

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.