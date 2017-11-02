BUZZ-India's JSW Energy falls; competition remains a concern - analysts

** India’s JSW Energy Ltd drops as much as 4.7 pct to 81.4 rupees

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss since Sept 27

** Co posts higher-than-expected 37 pct jump in Q2 consol profit on Wednesday, but analysts warn JSW will face rising competition from renewable players

** Competition from solar energy players among other factors implies low visibility for new coal-based power-purchase agreements - Morgan Stanley

** Morgan Stanley maintains “underweight” rating, PT 50 rupees

** Eleven of 21 analysts covering stock rate it “sell” or lower, 8 “hold” and 2 “buy” or stronger; median PT 66 rupees - Thomson Reuters

** Stock had gained about 40 pct this year up to Wednesday’s close