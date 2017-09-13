FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Jubilant Foodworks falls on report of customer video
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 13, 2017 / 9:59 AM / in a month

BUZZ-India's Jubilant Foodworks falls on report of customer video

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** India’s Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, which operates, Domino’s Pizza franchise in India, slides as much as 7.3 pct

** The Indian Express newspaper reports a customer posted a video on Facebook on Sept 10 of insects crawling out of a Domino's Pizza seasoning packet bit.ly/2xYOsCD

** Jubilant says it maintains strictest hygiene & quality standards in all products & processes; reassures it has found oregano sachets safe for consumption - TV channel ET Now reports

** This incident could potentially be serious for Domino’s franchise in India - Deutsche Bank says in a note

** “While we do not know the veracity of the incident, in today’s social media-connected world, such issues can snowball fairly quickly unless contained/managed effectively,” Deutsche adds

** Jubilant stock top loser on Nifty FMCG index , which is down 1.1 pct

** Up to Tuesday’s close, stock Jubilant has risen 67 pct this year

** Jubilant Foodworks did not immediately respond to request for comment

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.