BUZZ-India's Jubilant Foodworks falls on report of customer video

** India’s Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, which operates, Domino’s Pizza franchise in India, slides as much as 7.3 pct

** The Indian Express newspaper reports a customer posted a video on Facebook on Sept 10 of insects crawling out of a Domino's Pizza seasoning packet bit.ly/2xYOsCD

** Jubilant says it maintains strictest hygiene & quality standards in all products & processes; reassures it has found oregano sachets safe for consumption - TV channel ET Now reports

** This incident could potentially be serious for Domino’s franchise in India - Deutsche Bank says in a note

** “While we do not know the veracity of the incident, in today’s social media-connected world, such issues can snowball fairly quickly unless contained/managed effectively,” Deutsche adds

** Jubilant stock top loser on Nifty FMCG index , which is down 1.1 pct

** Up to Tuesday’s close, stock Jubilant has risen 67 pct this year

** Jubilant Foodworks did not immediately respond to request for comment