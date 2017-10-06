BUZZ-India's Jubilant Foodworks gains; MS upgrades rating, nearly doubles PT

** Jubilant Foodworks Ltd gains as much as 4.4 pct to highest since Dec 2, 2015

** Morgan Stanley upgrades stock to “overweight” from “equal-weight”, raises PT to 1,780 rupees from 900 rupees

** Operator of Domino’s franchise could benefit from demand trends which show quick-service restaurants remain favourable with same-store sales growth - Morgan Stanley

** Visibility on near-term growth recovery is high for co, Morgan Stanley says

** Thirteen out of 30 analysts covering the stock have “buy” or higher rating, 6 have “hold” while 11 rate it at “sell” or lower - Thomson Reuters Eikon

** Median price target on stock is 1,258 rupees

** Stock had gained about 74 pct so far in the year up to Thursday’s close