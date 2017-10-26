BUZZ-India's Jubilant Foodworks hits over 2-yr high on upbeat Q2

** Shares of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd gain as much as 7.2 percent to 1,719.90 rupees, their highest since Aug 28, 2015

** Stock posts its biggest intraday pct gain since July 17

** Co posts Q2 profit of 484.7 mln rupees ($7.47 million), more than double from a year earlier, beating street estimates

** The 9 pct rise in Q2 revenue was also above the 6 pct growth estimated by brokerage firm Emkay Global, which currently has an “accumulate” rating on the stock

** Higher EBITDA margins were aided by lower other expenses and curtailed rentals, Emkay says

** 14 of the 30 analysts covering the stock have a ”buy“ rating while 5 have ”hold and 11 “sell”; median PT is 1,258 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Stock had gained about 88 pct this year up to Wednesday’s close ($1 = 64.8600 Indian rupees)