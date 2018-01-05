FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Jubilant Foodworks hits over 28-mth high; Jefferies starts with "buy" rating
Sections
Featured
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Exclusive
Economy
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Mining
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Author of Trump book contradicts president
U.S.
Author of Trump book contradicts president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
January 5, 2018 / 5:05 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Jubilant Foodworks hits over 28-mth high; Jefferies starts with "buy" rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd rise as much as 2.6 pct to 1,886.95 rupees in morning trade

** Stock hits highest level since Aug. 12, 2015

** Brokerage Jefferies on Thursday initiated coverage on stock with “buy” rating and a price target of 2,200 rupees

** “We are enthused by JFL’s margin story helped by improving store vintage, cost-saving initiatives and dip in Dunkin’s losses,” Jefferies’ analysts wrote

** Possible double-digit same store sales growth could be an additional earnings driver given high operating leverage -Jefferies

** Seventeen of the 31 analysts covering the stock have a “buy” rating, six have “hold” while eight rate it at “sell”; median PT is 1,774.5 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Shares have more than doubled in value in the last 12 months up to Thursday’s close

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.