BUZZ-India's Just Dial jumps on news of Google buying co

** Just Dial Ltd’s shares up 12.7 pct, after earlier surging as much as 20 pct, their biggest intraday pct gain since February, 2016

** U.S. tech giant Google in talks with the local search engine company to buy its business, economic daily Business Standard reported, citing sources bit.ly/2iJ8TNH

** Both the companies entered into exclusive talks about two months ago, an investment banker familiar with the discussions told Business Standard, adding that finalisation of talks might take some time

** Buying Just Dial will give Google, owned by Alphabet Inc , a database of 20 mln pan-Indian listings, it reported

** E-mail queries to both companies were not immediately answered