FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Just Dial jumps on news of Google buying co
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
November 10, 2017 / 4:28 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Just Dial jumps on news of Google buying co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Just Dial Ltd’s shares up 12.7 pct, after earlier surging as much as 20 pct, their biggest intraday pct gain since February, 2016

** U.S. tech giant Google in talks with the local search engine company to buy its business, economic daily Business Standard reported, citing sources bit.ly/2iJ8TNH

** Both the companies entered into exclusive talks about two months ago, an investment banker familiar with the discussions told Business Standard, adding that finalisation of talks might take some time

** Buying Just Dial will give Google, owned by Alphabet Inc , a database of 20 mln pan-Indian listings, it reported

** E-mail queries to both companies were not immediately answered

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.