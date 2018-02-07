BUZZ-India's KEC International jumps on strong Dec-qtr results

** Shares of KEC International Ltd, engaged in the construction of utility projects, rise as much as 6.7 pct to 371 rupees, post biggest intraday pct gain since Dec

** Dec-qtr profit surges nearly 79 pct to 1.12 bln rupees ($17.47 mln), co said on Tuesday

** Current unexecuted order book stands at 171.48 bln rupees

** Strong order backlog coupled with steady order pipeline in transmission and distribution, railways segments ensure robust revenue visibility over next couple of years - Emkay Global Financial analysts said in a note

** Nineteen of 24 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, four “hold” and one “strong sell”; their median PT is 376 rupees ($1 = 64.1100 Indian rupees)