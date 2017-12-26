BUZZ-India's Kirloskar hits record high on report Cummins in talks to buy stake

** Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd surge as much as 19.8 pct to a record high of 454.30 rupees

** Stock of diesel engine and agricultural pumpsets manufacturer posts its biggest intraday pct gain since Feb 4, 2015

** Cummins Group in talks to buy controlling stake in Kirloskar Oil Engines, Mint reports, citing two people aware of talks between companies bit.ly/2C5kkex

** Shares of Cummins India Ltd rise as much as 3.9 pct, in their biggest intraday pct gain since Sept 29

** Cummins India said “no comments” when contacted by Reuters, while Kirloskar Oil Engines was not immediately available for comment