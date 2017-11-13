FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Larsen & Toubro falls on muted order growth guidance
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
November 13, 2017 / 5:43 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Larsen & Toubro falls on muted order growth guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd drop as much as 4.5 pct to 1,208.20 rupees

** Co on Saturday posted a 27 pct increase in Q2 profit but said its order inflow fell 8 pct on a subdued investment environment (bit.ly/2zAkSI6)

**“It (weak orders) has led to management softening its FY 18 guidance on new orders to expect nil-to-marginal growth,” - Deutsche Bank analysts write

** But a 7 pct growth in orders for H2 FY18 is likely, given large infra and defense projects at bidding stage, Deutsche Bank adds, raising the stock’s PT to 1,475 rupees from 1,350 rupees

** “Slowdown in ordering is a bigger concern, though prospects remain strong,” analysts at Nomura say, but adding L&T’s Q2 operational performance is encouraging

** Twenty-eight of 36 analysts covering the stock have a “buy” rating, seven have “hold” while one has sell; median PT is 1,329.50 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Stock had risen about 41 pct this year up to Friday’s close

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.