BUZZ-India's Larsen & Toubro shares rise on strong June-qtr results

** Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd rise as much as 4 pct to 1,207.50 rupees, in their biggest intraday pct gain since May 25

** Co posted about 46 pct rise in June-quarter net profit on Friday, boosted by higher revenue from infrastructure business

** Positive highlight of results was strong pick-up in domestic infrastructure execution and infrastructure ordering - Nomura analysts said in note; raise PT to 1,285 rupees from 1,270 rupees

** Larsen & Toubro said revenue from infrastructure unit rose 15.5 pct to 107.28 bln rupees ($1.67 bln)

** Co on track to achieve guidance on order inflow, co has robust order backlog which can ensure good margins in future - L&T executive in a post-earnings press conference

** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen 29.1 pct in this year ($1 = 64.0750 Indian rupees)