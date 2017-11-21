FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's L&T Finance falls; Citigroup selling stake in co
#India Market News
November 21, 2017 / 4:46 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's L&T Finance falls; Citigroup selling stake in co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** L&T Finance Holdings Ltd falls as much as 3.9 pct in early trade to its lowest level in a week

** Citigroup selling 39.2 mln L&T Finance shares, or a 2.15 pct stake, worth 7.37 bln rupees ($113 million), IFR reports

** Citigroup selling shares in 180.50-188.05 rupees range, a discount of as much as 4 pct to stock’s Monday close

** More than 33 mln L&T Finance shares change hands on the NSE in a single block deal; several other block deals in stock

** Stock is top loser on Nifty Midcap 50 index

** Co has an estimated PE ratio of 25.04 versus sector average of 16.78 ($1 = 65.0500 Indian rupees)

