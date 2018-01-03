FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's L&T on track for higher end of FY18 order inflow guidance - Nomura
#India Market News
January 3, 2018 / 4:46 AM / in 2 days

BUZZ-India's L&T on track for higher end of FY18 order inflow guidance - Nomura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Larsen & Toubro Ltd is set to hit higher end of its FY18 order inflow guidance of flat to 5 pct growth, Nomura analysts say in a note

** Q3 possibly strongest qtrly order inflow in last few years after announcing 350 bln rupees ($5.51 bln) worth of orders, up 118 pct y-o-y - Nomura analysts

** Co and its units have announced at least 10 orders in Oct-Dec qtr, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Twenty-nine of 38 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, eight “hold” and one “sell”; median PT is 1,416 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Stock has risen 12.5 pct in Oct-Dec qtr ($1 = 63.5575 Indian rupees)

