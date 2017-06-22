FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
#India Market News
June 22, 2017 / 5:32 AM / 2 months ago

BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside

1 Min Read

** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014

** Stock breaks a support at 1,101.4 rupees, the 76.4 pct projection level of wave A tmsnrt.rs/2ssHHJq

** Stock rides wave C of a three-wave corrective pattern, wave C might take the stock up to a 100 pct projection of wave A identified at 901 rupees

** RSI shows resistance in the range of 40 – 50, reversal may occur once RSI cuts above 50

** Stock is down 26.36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close compared with NSE Index's 17.7 pct gain (RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

