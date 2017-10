** India’s Matrimony.com Ltd falls as much as 6.6 pct to 920.25 rupees on trading debut, compared with its IPO issue price of 985 rupees

** The matchmaking website’s 5 billion rupee ($78 mln) IPO, first from the sector, was subscribed 4.4 times

** Matrimony.com’s valuation looks stretched on account of weaker financials - net losses in the past and erosion of net worth, says Centrum Wealth Research

** Cash flow from operations inconsistent, indicating weak operational efficiency, say analysts