** Shares of Max Financial Services Ltd surge as much as 4.8 pct, their biggest intraday pct gain since June 30

** About 9.1 mln shares were traded in at least seven block deals on the BSE

** Goldman Sachs will sell shares worth up to $110 million in the company in a block trade on Friday, a deal term sheet showed

** Up to Thursday’s close, stock had risen about 9.3 pct this year