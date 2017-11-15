BUZZ-India's metal stocks fall; Hindalco top pct loser on NSE index

** Indian metal stocks Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Co Ltd drop, tracking lower global commodity prices

** Chinese commodity futures tumbled across the board, with steel and metals posting losses, amid concerns that economic growth was slowing in the world’s top consumer of a range of commodities

** Nifty Metal index falls as much as 2.6 pct to its lowest since Oct. 12, marking its biggest intraday percentage drop since Sept. 25

** Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and National Aluminium Co shed over 4 pct each while Hindalco and Hindustan Zinc Ltd slip over 3 pct each

** Hindustan Copper Ltd and Vedanta Ltd also decline over 3 pct each

** The metal index rose as much as 42 pct this year as of Tuesday’s close, but looked set to post its first monthly loss in six this month