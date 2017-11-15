FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's metal stocks fall; Hindalco top pct loser on NSE index
#India Market News
November 15, 2017 / 5:16 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's metal stocks fall; Hindalco top pct loser on NSE index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Indian metal stocks Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Co Ltd drop, tracking lower global commodity prices

** Chinese commodity futures tumbled across the board, with steel and metals posting losses, amid concerns that economic growth was slowing in the world’s top consumer of a range of commodities

** Nifty Metal index falls as much as 2.6 pct to its lowest since Oct. 12, marking its biggest intraday percentage drop since Sept. 25

** Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and National Aluminium Co shed over 4 pct each while Hindalco and Hindustan Zinc Ltd slip over 3 pct each

** Hindustan Copper Ltd and Vedanta Ltd also decline over 3 pct each

** The metal index rose as much as 42 pct this year as of Tuesday’s close, but looked set to post its first monthly loss in six this month

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
