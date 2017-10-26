BUZZ-India's Mindtree falls after mixed quarterly results

** Mindtree Ltd’s shares fall as much as 5 pct in their biggest intraday pct drop since June 7

** Sept-qtr consol profit rises about 32 pct to 1.25 bln rupees ($19.29 mln), co said on Wednesday

** But Morgan Stanley notes operating performance was lower than consensus

** Brokerage cuts forecasts for USD revenue by 1.5 pct-4 pct and EBITDA margins by 14-50 bps for FY2018 to FY2020

** Says Mindtree shares expensive at around 17.1 times 1-yr forward earnings, compared with previous two-year average of around 15.6 times

** Stock had declined about 3 pct this year as of Wednesday’s close ($1 = 64.7850 Indian rupees)