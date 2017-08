** Mindtree Ltd falls as much as 4.3 pct to 485 rupees, its lowest since May 5

** IT company's June-qtr profit fell 1.6 pct to 1.22 billion rupees ($19 mln)

** Co's revenue growth guidance of high single digit appears stretched and EBITDA improvement likely to be tail ended, say analysts at Investec

** Stock on track to post fourth straight session of losses

** Stock down 2.9 pct this year as of Wednesday's close