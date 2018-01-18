FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#India Market News
January 18, 2018 / 4:01 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's MindTree surges on strong Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** MindTree Ltd up as much as 10 pct at 687 rupees - highest since May 3, 2016

** Co on Wednesday said its Dec-qtr consol net profit jumped 37 pct to 1.42 bln rupees

** Morgan Stanley double-upgrades stock to ‘overweight’, target price hiked to 745 rupees from 560 rupees

** Says MindTree’s Q3 results show improving macro reflected in positive commentary on demand environment, higher velocity of deals in pipeline

** Results also demonstrate better execution on revenue growth, helped by past deal wins and strong improvement in core standalone margins - MS analysts add

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had risen 29.4 pct in 12 months

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.