FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BUZZ-India's MRPL naphtha sales premium at over 5-mth low
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 14, 2017 / 7:55 AM / a month ago

BUZZ-India's MRPL naphtha sales premium at over 5-mth low

1 Min Read

** India's Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) gets sharply lower premiums for a naphtha cargo as heavy supplies weigh

** MRPL sells 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Aug. 7-9 loading from New Mangalore at about $3.50 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis

** The premium is lower than an average of $11.50 a tonne it had received for three cargoes sold for July loading from the same port

** It is also the lowest premium MRPL has received since it sold a cargo for Feb 5-7 loading from New Mangalore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.