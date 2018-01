** Shares of iron ore miner NMDC Ltd drop as much as 4.4 pct to 154.80 rupees

** India govt to sell up to 47.5 mln shares of company at floor price of 153.5 rupees per share

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct fall since Dec. 18

** Shares on track for their first drop in seven sessions; up 17.5 pct this year as of Monday’s close