BUZZ-India's NSE index breaches 11,000 level for first time; climbs 1,000 pts in 6 mths

** India’s NSE index crosses the 11,000 mark and the BSE index breaches the 36,000 level for the first time; clocking record highs for the fifth straight session

** NSE index rises as much as 0.79 pct to 11,053.05, while BSE index gains as much as 0.73 percent to 36,060.71

** NSE has climbed from 10,000 points on July 25 to above 11,000 in 125 trading sessions, 4th shortest period to cover 1,000 points - Thomson Reuters data

** But valuations expensive: NSE trades at price to current fiscal year’s estimated earnings of 19.56 times, highest in Asia-Pacific after Philippines - Thomson Reuters data

** Valuations also above five-year average forward PE of 17.17 times - Thomson Reuters data