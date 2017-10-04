BUZZ-India's NSE index breaks resistance at 9,875, may test 9,933 – technicals

** India's NSE index breaks above a resistance at 9,875, the 38.2 pct retracement level of wave A reut.rs/2yXiOGP ** Wave pattern suggests index is still in wave B of a possible three-wave cycle, and wave B may move the index towards the 50 pct retracement at 9,933 ** Index also breaks out of a descending trend line, which was formed over the last week and which is seen favourable for further upward movement in the short term ** Daily pivot, pivot support and resistance levels are updated in the following table. Note: pivot point, support, and resistance levels are based on the high, low, and closing prices of the previous day, index trading above the pivot point indicates ongoing bullish sentiment Pivot Resistance 3 9,960 Pivot Resistance 2 9,926 Pivot Resistance 1 9,893 Pivot 9,862 Pivot Support 1 9,829 Pivot Support 2 9,798 Pivot Support 3 9,764 (RM: gaurav.dogra1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)