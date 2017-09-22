BUZZ-India's NSE index breaks support at 10,062; may move towards 9,990- technicals

** India's NSE index breaks below a support at 10,062, the 23.6 pct retracement level of the short-term uptrend from the Aug. 11 low of 9,685.55 to Sept. 19 high of 10,178.95 tmsnrt.rs/2xVTofk

** Wave pattern suggests a short-term 5 wave cycle is complete and corrective cycle has started

** Index also cuts below a technical indicator - Parabolic SAR, which points to a possible downtrend

** A break below the 20-day exponential moving average may lead to a move towards the 38.2 pct retracement level at 9,990

** On the upside, index may find resistance at 10,062, the 23.6 pct retracement level and 10,107, the 14.6 pct level