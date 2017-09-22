FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's NSE index breaks support at 10,062; may move towards 9,990- technicals
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
September 22, 2017 / 4:24 AM / a month ago

BUZZ-India's NSE index breaks support at 10,062; may move towards 9,990- technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** India's NSE index breaks below a support at 10,062, the 23.6 pct retracement level of the short-term uptrend from the Aug. 11 low of 9,685.55 to Sept. 19 high of 10,178.95 tmsnrt.rs/2xVTofk

** Wave pattern suggests a short-term 5 wave cycle is complete and corrective cycle has started

** Index also cuts below a technical indicator - Parabolic SAR, which points to a possible downtrend

** A break below the 20-day exponential moving average may lead to a move towards the 38.2 pct retracement level at 9,990

** On the upside, index may find resistance at 10,062, the 23.6 pct retracement level and 10,107, the 14.6 pct level

RM: gaurav.dogra1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.