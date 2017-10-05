BUZZ-India's NSE index energy, metals companies to post earnings jump - Deutsche Bank

** Deutsche Bank forecasts earnings of the NSE index companies to rise 17 pct in July-Sept qtr, with aggregate revenue climbing 8 pct yr/yr

** DB sees a 20 pct jump in cumulative earnings for NSE index financial companies that include private sector banks such as ICICI Bank and Axis Bank

** NSE private bank index posted monthly gains for six months so far in 2017

** Higher gross refining margins, inventory gains expected to help NSE energy stocks including Reliance Industries Ltd to post a cumulative 40 pct earnings growth - DB

** DB says NSE index’s metal stocks including Tata Steel likely to see an aggregate 143 pct jump in earnings, driven by firm global commodity prices

** Nifty energy index and Nifty metal index gained 28 pct and 35 pct, respectively, in the year through Wednesday’s close

** However, telecom stocks including Bharti Airtel , could see a cumulative 58 pct drop in earnings, hit by seasonality and impact from the Goods and Services Tax, DB says; Airtel stock dropped 9 pct in September

** Muted U.S. healthcare business and pricing pressure could continue to hurt Indian pharma companies such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, potentially leading to a 33 pct fall in sector-wide earnings for NSE index pharma companies - DB

** Nifty pharma index posted monthly losses for 6 months so far in the year