FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's NSE index energy, metals companies to post earnings jump - Deutsche Bank
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
October 5, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 13 days ago

BUZZ-India's NSE index energy, metals companies to post earnings jump - Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Deutsche Bank forecasts earnings of the NSE index companies to rise 17 pct in July-Sept qtr, with aggregate revenue climbing 8 pct yr/yr

** DB sees a 20 pct jump in cumulative earnings for NSE index financial companies that include private sector banks such as ICICI Bank and Axis Bank

** NSE private bank index posted monthly gains for six months so far in 2017

** Higher gross refining margins, inventory gains expected to help NSE energy stocks including Reliance Industries Ltd to post a cumulative 40 pct earnings growth - DB

** DB says NSE index’s metal stocks including Tata Steel likely to see an aggregate 143 pct jump in earnings, driven by firm global commodity prices

** Nifty energy index and Nifty metal index gained 28 pct and 35 pct, respectively, in the year through Wednesday’s close

** However, telecom stocks including Bharti Airtel , could see a cumulative 58 pct drop in earnings, hit by seasonality and impact from the Goods and Services Tax, DB says; Airtel stock dropped 9 pct in September

** Muted U.S. healthcare business and pricing pressure could continue to hurt Indian pharma companies such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, potentially leading to a 33 pct fall in sector-wide earnings for NSE index pharma companies - DB

** Nifty pharma index posted monthly losses for 6 months so far in the year

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.