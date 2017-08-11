FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's NSE Index may bounce towards 9,790 - technicals
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
August 11, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 3 days ago

BUZZ-India's NSE Index may bounce towards 9,790 - technicals

1 Min Read

** NSE index may bounce back from a support at 9,712, the 61.8 pct Fibonacci retracement level of wave 1 tmsnrt.rs/2fwW23l

** The index is riding a corrective wave 2 of an uptrend and most corrections are not expected to go beyond the 61.8 pct retracement of the motive wave, hence a bounce back is likely

** Breakdown of 9,712 level may lead to a fall towards 9,611 and 9,542, the 76.4 and 86.4 pct retracement levels

** On the upside, the index may find resistance near 9,793 and 9,875, the 50 pct and 38.2 pct retracement levels

** The index is in a long-term uptrend and a deeper correction may occur only once it cuts below the Ichimoku Cloud tmsnrt.rs/2fw5X9v

RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

