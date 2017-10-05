BUZZ-India's NSE index may retest 9,875 as breakout above 9,933 fails – technicals

** India's NSE index failed to sustain after breaking above 9,933, the 50 pct retracement level of wave A reut.rs/2ypiHqs ** Tests psychological level of 9,900 after breaking support at 200-period exponential moving average (EMA) on the 30 minutes chart ** Wave pattern suggests wave B of a possible three-wave cycle may have completed ** A break down of psychological level of 9,900 may lead to a fall towards next support at 9,875, the 38.2 pct retracement level of wave A ** Daily pivot, pivot support and resistance levels are updated in the following table. Note: pivot point, support, and resistance levels are based on the high, low, and closing prices of the previous day, index trading above the pivot point indicates ongoing bullish sentiment Pivot Resistance 3 10,026 Pivot Resistance 2 9,989 Pivot Resistance 1 9,952 Pivot 9,901 Pivot Support 1 9,864 Pivot Support 2 9,814 Pivot Support 3 9,777