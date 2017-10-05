FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's NSE index may retest 9,875 as breakout above 9,933 fails – technicals
#India Market News
October 5, 2017 / 5:59 AM / in 12 days

BUZZ-India's NSE index may retest 9,875 as breakout above 9,933 fails – technicals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ** India's NSE index failed to sustain after
breaking above 9,933, the 50 pct retracement level of wave A reut.rs/2ypiHqs
    ** Tests psychological level of 9,900 after breaking support
at 200-period exponential moving average (EMA) on the 30 minutes
chart
    ** Wave pattern suggests wave B of a possible three-wave
cycle may have completed  
    ** A break down of psychological level of 9,900 may lead to
a fall towards next support at 9,875, the 38.2 pct retracement
level of wave A 
    ** Daily pivot, pivot support and resistance levels are
updated in the following table. 
    Note: pivot point, support, and resistance levels are based
on the high, low, and closing prices of the previous day, index
trading above the pivot point indicates ongoing bullish
sentiment
    
 Pivot Resistance 3         10,026
 Pivot Resistance 2          9,989
 Pivot Resistance 1          9,952
 Pivot                       9,901
 Pivot Support 1             9,864
 Pivot Support 2             9,814
 Pivot Support 3             9,777

