BUZZ-India's NSE index may test 10,000 level – technicals

** India's NSE index has broken above 9,933, the 50 pct retracement level of wave A, after a failed breakout on Thursday reut.rs/2ytqvYp ** Index may move towards the next retracement level of 61.8 pct at 9,991, just below the 10,000 psychological level ** Price moves in the past one week are seen contained in an ascending trend channel; index likely to test 10,000 level unless the channel is broken on the downside ** However, the 9,991-10,000 level can be critical as retracement typically takes place from around the 61.8 pct level ** Daily pivot, pivot support and resistance levels are updated in the following table. Note: pivot point, support, and resistance levels are based on the high, low, and closing prices of the previous day, index trading above the pivot point indicates ongoing bullish sentiment Pivot Resistance 3 10,010 Pivot Resistance 2 9,970 Pivot Resistance 1 9,929 Pivot 9,906 Pivot Support 1 9,865 Pivot Support 2 9,841 Pivot Support 3 9,801