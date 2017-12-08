BUZZ-India's NSE index may test 10,266 – technicals

** India's NSE index breaks above a resistance at 10,221, the 50 pct Fibonacci retracement level of wave (3) from Nov. 28 high of 10,409.55 to Dec. 6 low of 10,033.35 reut.rs/2AE8mau ** Index also breaks above the 200-period exponential moving average on a 30 minutes chart, seen favourable for further gains ** The breakout suggests, index is poised to test a critical resistance at 10,266, the 61.8 percent retracement level ** Wave pattern, however, suggests index is still in a corrective cycle and downturn may resume from anywhere between 61.8 pct to 86.4 pct retracement levels ** Daily pivot, pivot support and resistance levels are updated in the following table Note: Pivot point, support, and resistance levels are based on the high, low and closing figures of the previous day, index trading above the pivot point indicates ongoing bullish sentiment Pivot Resistance 3 10,303 Pivot Resistance 2 10,258 Pivot Resistance 1 10,212 Pivot 10,137 Pivot Support 1 10,092 Pivot Support 2 10,016 Pivot Support 3 9,971