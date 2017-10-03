BUZZ-India's NSE index may test support at 9,804 – technicals

** India's NSE index retraced from a resistance at its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) near 9,895 after opening a gap-up at 9,893.30 ** Wave pattern suggests the index is in wave B of a three wave corrective cycle reut.rs/2yTsLoS ** Reversal from the 50-day EMA signals that the bounce from the Sept. 28 low of 9,687.55 in the form of wave B may have completed and the index may drop back, initially towards a support at 9,804 from the 23.6 pct retracement level of wave A ** A close above the 38.2 pct retracement level at 9,875, however, may continue this wave B towards the 50 pct retracement level at 9,933 ** The index was up 0.8 pct at 9,863.75 as of 0556 GMT ** Last week, the index broke below its Ichimoku cloud after a gap of nine months, which is seen as an indication of a possible reversal of the medium term uptrend ** Daily pivot, pivot support and resistance levels are updated in the following table. Note: pivot point, support, and resistance levels are based on the high, low, and close prices of the previous day, index trading above the pivot point indicates ongoing bullish sentiment Pivot Resistance 3 9933 Pivot Resistance 2 9885 Pivot Resistance 1 9837 Pivot 9806 Pivot Support 1 9758 Pivot Support 2 9727 Pivot Support 3 9679 (RM: gaurav.dogra1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)