BUZZ-India's NSE index support at 10,054; may test 10,103 – technicals

** India's NSE index is seen holding at 10,054, the 74.6 pct Fibonacci retracement level on the fall from Sept 19 high of 10,178.95 to Sept 28 low of 9,687.55, after it breaches the resistance on Wednesday reut.rs/2kGv5fO ** The index could gain more towards the next resistance at 10,103, the 84.6 pct retracement level ** The 10,054 level is considered critical as a reversal typically takes place from 61.8 percent or 74.6 percent retracement levels, so a break below 10,054 may lead to a reversal of the trend ** MACD also exerts caution; though it has turned positive, it shows a bearish divergence from the price reut.rs/2xxMjlK ** Daily pivot, pivot support and resistance levels are updated in the following table Note: Pivot point, support, and resistance levels are based on the high, low and closing figures of the previous day, index trading above the pivot point indicates ongoing bullish sentiment Pivot Resistance 3 10,066 Pivot Resistance 2 10,049 Pivot Resistance 1 10,033 Pivot 10,018 Pivot Support 1 10,002 Pivot Support 2 9,986 Pivot Support 3 9,970