BUZZ-India's NSE index support at 10,054; may test 10,103 – technicals
#India Market News
October 11, 2017 / 6:01 AM / in 6 days

BUZZ-India's NSE index support at 10,054; may test 10,103 – technicals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ** India's NSE index is seen holding at 10,054, the
74.6 pct Fibonacci retracement level on the fall from Sept 19
high of 10,178.95 to Sept 28 low of 9,687.55, after it breaches
the resistance on Wednesday reut.rs/2kGv5fO
    ** The index could gain more towards the next resistance at
10,103, the 84.6 pct retracement level
    ** The 10,054 level is considered critical as a reversal
typically takes place from 61.8 percent or 74.6 percent
retracement levels, so a break below 10,054 may lead to a
reversal of the trend
    ** MACD also exerts caution; though it has turned positive,
it shows a bearish divergence from the price reut.rs/2xxMjlK
    ** Daily pivot, pivot support and resistance levels are
updated in the following table
    Note: Pivot point, support, and resistance levels are based
on the high, low and closing figures of the previous day, index
trading above the pivot point indicates ongoing bullish
sentiment
    
 Pivot Resistance 3         10,066
 Pivot Resistance 2         10,049
 Pivot Resistance 1         10,033
 Pivot                      10,018
 Pivot Support 1            10,002
 Pivot Support 2             9,986
 Pivot Support 3             9,970

