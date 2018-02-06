BUZZ-India's NSE stock futures hit 7-week low

** India’s NSE stock futures listed on Singapore Exchange drop as much as 3.56 pct to their lowest since Dec 18, 2017, indicating losses for Indian stock markets

** NSE stock futures post biggest intraday pct drop since Nov 9, 2016

** Asian markets continue to witness selling pressure on Tuesday following Wall Street’s biggest decline since 2011 as investors’ faith in factors underpinning a bull run in markets began to crumble

** U.S. stocks tumbled in a highly volatile trading on Monday, with the Dow industrials falling nearly 1,600 points during the session, its biggest intraday decline in history

** Global cues have weighed on Indian markets with the major indexes falling for a fifth straight session on Monday as worries remained that India’s central bank would turn more hawkish at its policy meeting starting Tuesday