FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#India Market News
February 6, 2018 / 3:01 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's NSE stock futures hit 7-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** India’s NSE stock futures listed on Singapore Exchange drop as much as 3.56 pct to their lowest since Dec 18, 2017, indicating losses for Indian stock markets

** NSE stock futures post biggest intraday pct drop since Nov 9, 2016

** Asian markets continue to witness selling pressure on Tuesday following Wall Street’s biggest decline since 2011 as investors’ faith in factors underpinning a bull run in markets began to crumble

** U.S. stocks tumbled in a highly volatile trading on Monday, with the Dow industrials falling nearly 1,600 points during the session, its biggest intraday decline in history

** Global cues have weighed on Indian markets with the major indexes falling for a fifth straight session on Monday as worries remained that India’s central bank would turn more hawkish at its policy meeting starting Tuesday

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.