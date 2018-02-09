BUZZ-India's NSE stock futures listed on Singapore drop over 2 pct

** NSE stock futures listed on Singapore Exchange drop as much as 2.61 pct, indicating losses for Indian stock markets

** Asian stocks tumbled to two-month lows on Friday after Wall Street shares suffered yet another big slide in the face of rapidly-rising bond yields

** U.S. markets witnessed sell-off, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging 4.15 pct and the S&P 500 sinking 3.75 pct

** Global cues have weighed on Indian markets with major indexes on track to post their second straight weekly losses after embarking on a record-hitting spree in Jan